Italy observed a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic as their numbers rose above 12,000.

In a televised press conference, Civil Protection Department Chief Angelo Borrelli confirmed that there were 2,107 new active coronavirus infections compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 77,635 cases, according to the media.

Of those infected, 28,192 are hospitalized, 4,023 are in intensive care and 45,420 are isolated at home, Borrelli said. He added that there were 1,109 additional recoveries compared to Monday, bringing that total to 15,729.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 837, raising the tally to 12,428 since the pandemic first broke out in northern Italy on Feb. 21.

In a matter of months, the virus has infected more than 800,000 people in a crisis redrawing political powers, hammering the global economy and transforming the daily existence of some 3.6 billion people who have been asked to stay home under lockdowns.

While, France reported 3,525 deaths, an official toll that includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people’s homes.

The staggering economic and political upheaval spurred by the virus is opening new fronts for both cooperation and conflict.

According to the ANCI President Antonio Decaro said, “The participation of all the institutions that adhered to ANCI’s initiative … shows that Italy is united and supportive right now”.

Meanwhile, Germany registered 28 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 114 in total since the pandemic began.

Three Italian trade unions threatening strikes are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the Italian government according to the reports.

Workers in the engineering, chemical, textile and printing industries had said they would go on strike this week.

Even if Italy’s manufacturing sector becomes 100 percent operational by the end of June this year “gross domestic product (GDP) will fall by an estimated 10 percent in the second quarter (of this year) compared to 2019,” Confindustria analysts warned.

The unions are demanding more stringent measures for the factories that are still open and for bank employees, who they say do not have enough masks, gloves or disinfectant.

