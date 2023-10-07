Israel under attack: What we know so far | 10 points

In a combined surprise attack, dozens of armed militants from Islamist militant group Hamas infiltrated into Israel and fired thousands of rockets from Gaza Strip, Israeli Defence Forces said on Saturday. The militants carrying assault rifles and grenades entered into Israeli territory from different points through Gaza Strip border. Before infiltration, Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” and fired around 5,000 rockets towards Israel killing at least one woman and leaving several injured.

Israeli Army has declared a “state of war” and said it has initiated retaliatory action and carrying out airstrikes on several locations of Hamas militants in Gaza. Civilians have been asked to stay near bomb shelters and follow the special instructions posted on the National Emergency Portal. This is one of the biggest attacks Israel has faced in decades on its land.

10 points on what we know so far about Hamas attack on Israel

Advertisement

Israel has launched “Operation Iron Swords” after Hamas fired some 5,000 rockets from Gaza Strip towards the country in what appears to be an attempt to provide cover for its militants to infiltrate into Israeli territory. According to local media reports, the Hamas militants remain at large after they took several people, including 35 soldiers, hostage. The military wing of Hamas, Al Qassam Bridages, announced operation ‘Al Aqsa Floods’ and fired a barrage of rockets in response to the alleged provocations in Al-Aqsa and the ill-treatment of Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails. Israeli Diplomat Maya Kadosh said, “My home is under attack for the last 3 hours , sirens are wailing and we can clearly hear the incoming rockets. The entire family is in the safe room and we are ok. I will keep you all updated, thank you for the messages of support.” Several countries, including the US, the UK, and Australia have condemned the Hamas attack on Israel in which innocent civilians have died. “ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: On Shabbat & the holiday of Simchat Torah – non-stop rocket sirens are sounding across Israel, including Jerusalem. Israel is under terrorist infiltration carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization. We will do everything to protect ourselves,” Israeli Foreign Ministry said. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called an emergency meeting of the country’s security chiefs in view of the Hamas attack. Israeli Defence Forces have shut all the roads, bridges and border crossings near the Gaza Strip. According to locals, Hamas militants invaded a festival where hundreds of Israelis were camping out for the Shemini Atzeret holiday. The exact number of causalities is not yet known but Israeli officials have claimed that the Hamas gunmen are randomly shooting civilians who come in their way. Several videos have gone viral on social media showing armed militants roaming inside Israel. In one such video, a group of armed men is seen standing on top of an army tank before setting it on fire. Israel’s Defence Forces said its chief of the general staff was conducting a “situational assessment” and vowed Hamas would have to “face the consequences and responsibility” for the attack.