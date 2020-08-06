Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 1,721 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total in the country to 77,919.

The death toll rose from 561 to 565, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 341 to 345, out of 745 patients currently hospitalised, according to a media report.

The number of recoveries increased to 51,395, with 1,561 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 25,956.

Earlier in the day, Israel’s Coronavirus Cabinet decided to lift the ban on opening shops on weekends, as well as a ban on attending public playgrounds.

On Saturday, Israel will resume international flights on August 16, Minister of Transport Miri Regev announced.

In June, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu estimated that the reopening of Israeli skies to flights would be on August 1.

Last month, Israel extended flight restrictions until at least September 1, according to the country’s airports authority.

These restrictions ban the entry of foreign nationals into Israel, excluding exceptional cases approved by the Population and Immigration Authority, with a 14-day quarantine obligation.

Meawnhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 706,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.