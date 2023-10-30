Israel expands ground operations, attacks Gaza’s North now

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke about the Gaza situation.

“We discussed efforts to secure the release of hostages and help Americans in Gaza leave safely, and I underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” stated Vice President Biden.

In a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Sunday, US President Joe Biden expressed gratitude for Egypt’s assistance in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, a region devastated by conflict.

The two presidents agreed, according to the White House, to greatly speed up and expand the aid going into Gaza starting on Sunday and continuing thereafter.