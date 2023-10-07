Israel has declared a state of war after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on massive scale and scores of rockets were fired towards the country from Gaza strip, leaving one woman dead and several others injured. Dozens of Hamas militants have also infiltrated Israel and remain at large even as Israeli defence forces launch retaliatory action.

In a surprise attack on Saturday morning, scores of rockets were fired towards Israel from Gaza strip, in what appears to be a cover for militants to infiltrate into Israeli territory. According to Israeli defence forces, the militants entered from different locations after a rocket barrage.

“A number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes,” the Israel Defence Forces said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The rockets were filed from Gaza stripes towards Israel on Saturday following which loud sirens rang out across the south Israel and Tel Aviv.

Israelis across the country—on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah—woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza this morning. We will defend ourselves. pic.twitter.com/S9GN8fld4Y — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue agency, one woman has been confirmed dead while at least two others sustained serious injuries.

Footage on social media showed a thick plume of smoke as firefighters try to distinguish flames. Several vehicles were also charred and damage to infrastructure was also reported in the city of Ashkelon.

Palestinian militant Islamist group Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the rocket strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called an emergency meeting of the country’s security chiefs. According to Israeli officials, Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israeli terrority from the the Gaza Strip. Residents in border areas infiltrated by terrorists have been asked to stay inside their homes. Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces said retaliatory actions have already been initiated and they are carrying out air strikes on Hamas militants in the Gaza strip.