Israel officially reached a tally of more than 100,000 coronavirus cases on Friday as the government struggled to contain a resurgence in infection rates.

According to the health ministry, the latest daily tally showed 1,496 new cases, bringing the total number to 100,716.

In May, Israel lifted a nationwide lockdown that had flattened an infection curve, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials celebrated as a success.

Thousands of Israelis took to street last month in Tel Aviv to protest against economic hardship caused by the government’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

The protests have also focused on corruption allegations against Netanyahu, which the right-wing premier denies.

In May, Netanyahu was sworn back into office as head of a rare national unity government, was expected to attend the opening session of the trial.

Netanyahu, a hardline leader of the right-wing Likud party, has served as the Prime Minister since 2009.

Israel imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March but started lifting restrictions in late May. Unemployment has risen to 21 per cent.