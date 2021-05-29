An ongoing travel ban has been extended to seven countries by Israel which includes India until June 13.

Israeli residents who want to travel to one of these countries must apply to an exceptions committee.

Meanwhile, those passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

Apart from India other countries include Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey.

So far, Israel recorded a total of 839,429 coronavirus cases with 6,406 deaths.