Iraqi forces foil drone attack on air base

Iraqi forces on Saturday thwarted an attack by three drones on an air base near Baghdad, the military said.

The attack took place before dawn when the drones approached the southern perimeter of the Balad Air Base, some 90 km north of Baghdad, prompting the Iraqi forces to open fire, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operation Command said in a statement.

Balad Air Base houses the F-16 fighter jets and also a technical team from a US company, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latest attack came is the latest in a series of recent drone and rocket attacks that targeted the Green Zone and Iraqi army bases.