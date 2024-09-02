Drone attack by suspected Kuki Militants in Koutruk, Imphal West: One dead, several injured

In escalation of violence in Manipur, suspected Kuki militants launched a drone attack in Koutruk, Imphal West.

The assault on Sunday resulted in the tragic death of 31 year-old Ngangbam Surbala and injuries to ten others, including her 6-year-old daughter and a journalist from Impact News, Elangbam Mushuk.

Surbala, who was visiting her maternal home at the time, was fatally shot, while her daughter sustained injuries to her arm. The injured, including Impact News reporter Mushuk, are currently receiving treatment at various local hospitals.

The assault involved the use of drones, bombs, and other sophisticated weapons, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The militants reportedly employed drone bombs during clashes with state and central forces, leading to critical injuries to state force personnel Ngasekpam Robert, who is currently undergoing treatment

In the aftermath, the situation in the Kadangband area remains tense as gunfights continue, forcing many residents to flee their homes. Authorities are on high alert, conducting combing operations to flush out the assailants.

The Manipur Home Department issued a strong condemnation of the attack, labeling it an act of terror aimed at derailing peace efforts in the region. The government has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore order in the affected areas.

As tensions rise, the Manipur Police have urged the public to maintain restraint, while combing operations continue in an effort to apprehend those responsible for the attack.