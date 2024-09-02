Manipur govt intensifies combing ops in Imphal West

In the wake of a devastating drone attack by suspected militants that left two people dead and nine others injured, the Manipur government on Monday initiated extensive combing operations in areas bordering the Imphal West district.

The attack, which occurred on September 1, saw militants using rocket-propelled grenades and drones to target low-lying valley areas from hilltops, causing significant casualties and property damage.

Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take immediate action to apprehend those responsible for the assault.

In a letter to the DGP, Kumar emphasized the need for preventive measures, specifically targeting the 32-kilometer stretch from Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district to Koutruk in Imphal West. This area has been a hotbed of violence since ethnic clashes erupted in May of last year.

The attack on Koutruk, which also affected neighboring Kadangband, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with the use of high-tech drones to deploy explosives being described as “unprecedented.” The police suspect the involvement of highly trained individuals with technical expertise.

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed more than 200 lives and displaced tens of thousands, exacerbating the region’s already fragile security situation.