Indian Student Stabbed in US Gym; Dies

In a tragic incident in Indiana, the life of 24-year-old Varun Raj Pucha, a student from India studying computer science at Valparaiso University, was cut short on Wednesday. The Indian student was the victim of a stabbing incident that occurred at a gym on October 29, resulting in his demise.

The assailant, identified as Jordan Andrade, aged 24, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Startlingly, Andrade claimed that Varun posed a threat to him, alleging that he believed Varun was planning to harm him.

Andrade’s account of the incident suggests that the two had never interacted before the attack. He entered the gym’s massage room, where he found Varun, a stranger to him, but he described Varun as appearing somewhat unusual. Andrade stated that he felt threatened by Varun, prompting his reaction, which he insisted was an act of self-defense.

According to Andrade, Varun remained seated during the altercation and did not initiate any physical contact until Andrade’s assault began. Andrade, who claimed to be a former high school football player capable of bench-pressing 260 pounds, characterized Varun as physically smaller. He portrayed himself as a “defensive fighter” who resorted to using a knife to eliminate what he perceived as a threat.

When pressed for further details about the attack, Andrade’s response was vague, simply stating, “Uh, I just put it through.” He admitted to retrieving the knife from his pocket, a tool he typically used at his workplace, Menards, for opening boxes.

The death of Indian Student Varun Raj Pucha at the gym has deeply affected the Valparaiso University community, with the university expressing its condolences to Varun’s family and friends. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident continue to be under investigation, and the case has raised questions about self-defense claims and the need for a thorough examination of the events that unfolded on that fateful day.