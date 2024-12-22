India, Kuwait stress on close coordination between them in UN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and both of them emphasised on close coordination between the two countries in the UN and other multilateral fora.

Modi fondly recalled his recent meeting with the Crown Prince on the margins of the UNGA session in September 2024.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister conveyed that India attaches utmost importance to its bilateral relations with Kuwait.

Advertisement

Modi met Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the second day of his two-day Kuwait visit. The leaders acknowledged that bilateral relations were progressing well and welcomed their elevation to a Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Had a very good meeting with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait. The discussions covered ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages between our nations. We are extremely optimistic about the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership scaling new heights of success in the times to come.”

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that India-GCC relations will be further strengthened under the Presidency of Kuwait.

Modi invited the Crown Prince of Kuwait to visit India at a mutually convenient date.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait hosted a banquet in honour of the Prime Minister.