India has achieved 200 Gigawatts of renewable energy: PM Modi

Speaking at the G20 Summit on Sustainable Development and Energy Transition in Rio, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India has achieved 200 Gigawatts of renewable energy out of the target of 500 Gigawatts by 2030.

”We believe that taking care of nature is our moral and fundamental duty. India is the first G-20 country to have fulfilled the commitments it made under the Paris agreement, ahead of time,” he told the gathering of world’s top leaders.

The PM recalled that during the New Delhi G-20 summit in September last year, India had adopted the Varanasi Action plan to accelerate achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

”We had resolved to triple renewable energy production, and to double the energy efficiency rate by 2030 under Brazil’s presidency, priority has been accorded to the implementation of these goals, and we welcome this,” he added.

Emphasising India’s commitments and efforts to achieve the sustainable development agenda, Mr Modi said that over the last one decade, India has built homes for more than 40 million families. Over the last 5 years, clean water supply has been ensured for 120 million homes. More than 100 million families have been provided with clean cooking fuel and toilets have been made for over 115 million families.

He said India’s efforts are based on traditional Indian thought which is both progressive and balanced. A belief system in which the earth is considered mother; rivers, Givers of life, and trees are considered godlike.

The PM said India has made the Green transition a people’s movement. About ten million families have registered for the world’s biggest solar roof top program.

”And we are not just thinking about ourselves. We have in mind the interests of all mankind. In order to promote a sustainable lifestyle at a global level, we launched Mission Life or Lifestyle for the environment. Food waste not only increases carbon footprint, it also increases hunger. We have to work on this concern also,” he added.

He said India launched the International Solar Alliance. Over 100 countries have joined it. Under the “One Sun One World One Grid” initiative, these countries are cooperating on energy connectivity.

”India has set up a Green Hydrogen innovation center and launched a Global Biofuel Alliance. We are also running an extensive waste to energy campaign in India. In order to address challenges related to critical minerals, we have focused on a circular approach,” he added.

The PM said that under the campaign, One tree for mother, India has planted about a billion trees this year. India launched the Coalition for Disaster resilient infrastructure initiative. Under this, it is now also focusing on Post-Disaster Recovery and Reconstruction.

Economic development, he said, is a priority for countries of the Global south, and in particular, for Small Island Developing States. In the digital age, and given the growing influence of AI, the need for a balanced and appropriate energy mix becomes all the more important.

”Therefore affordable and assured climate finance for energy transition in the Global south, has become even more important. It is also essential for developed countries to fulfill their commitments to provide technology and finance, in a timely manner,” he added.

Mr Modi said India is sharing its successful experiences with all friendly countries, in particular with the Global south.