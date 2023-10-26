Qatar sentences 8 former Navy officials to death; India says ‘shocked’, exploring legal options

India on Thursday expressed shock over a court in Qatar awarding death sentence to eight former officials of the Indian Navy and said it was exploring all legal options and would take up the verdict with the authorities concerned.

”We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company. We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

The government said India attaches high importance to the case, and has been following it closely. ”We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities,” it said.

Advertisement

Due to the confidential nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture, the release said.

The military veterans had been working for a private firm when they were detained by the Qatari intelligence service on unspecified charges in August last year.

According to earlier reports, the group had been accused of spying on a submarine programme on behalf of Israel. The Qatari authorities have also indicated that they possess electronic evidence pertaining to the matter.