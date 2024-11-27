India, EU reaffirm commitment to free, open, peaceful Indo-Pacific

Amid China’s aggressive posturing on maritime issues, India and the European Union (EU) have reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

India welcomed the European Union’s increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region as both sides emphasised that the rules-based international order must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

India and the EU held their fifth Strategic Partnership Review Meeting last week in Brussels. The Indian side was led by Mr Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, while the EU side was led by Mr Simon Mordue, Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues, European External Action Service (EEAS).

Both sides underlined the importance of the India–EU Strategic Partnership in addressing global challenges. They reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. India welcomed the European Union’s increasing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two sides expressed their deep concern at the situation in the Middle East/West Asia and underlined the need for early restoration of peace and stability.

The discussions focussed on a broad range of topics, including economic security, green transition, defence and security cooperation, migration, mobility, EU-India Connectivity Partnership, Global Gateway, and IMEC. Both sides also discussed furthering cooperation in the sphere of innovation, science and technology, including positive developments in the context of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), and the opportunities to increase people-to-people contacts in education and research.

The two sides also took stock of the ongoing negotiations for Free Trade Agreement, Investment Protection Agreement and Agreement on Geographical Indications and agreed on their importance.

They welcomed cooperation at the multilateral level and appreciated the regular bilateral dialogue on economic issues, including on resilient supply chains in the context of the TTC. Both sides looked forward to a successful second TTC Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi in 2025. They looked forward to the next edition of the EU-India Human Rights Dialogue.

India and the EU welcomed their partnership on global matters, enhanced cooperation in the multilateral system (including G20) and on humanitarian issues, including disaster risk management in third countries. Both sides unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border attacks.

