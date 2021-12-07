India ‘disturbed’ at Myanmar court verdict against Aung Sang Suu Kyi

India on Tuesday said it is disturbed at the developments in Myanmar under which Aung Sang Suu Kyi could be sent behind bars.

In response to a media query about the proceedings against Aung Sang Suu Kyi and others in Myanmar, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said:

“We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar.”

He further said, “We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern”.

“It is our sincere hope that keeping their nation’s future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue,” the MEA spokesman said.

The pro-democracy popular leader Suu Kyi was ousted in a military coup in February and is in detention since then.

Reports say she has been found guilty of inciting dissent and breaking Covid rules.

Her sentence has been reduced of course from four years to two years.

Ms. Suu Kyi faces 11 charges in total. The military regime and its moves have been widely condemned.

Since the coup in Myanmar, notwithstanding the covid pandemic, a large number of people from Chin areas of Myanmar have crossed over to Mizoram and have been staying there.