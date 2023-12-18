21-year-old found hanging at Eden Gardens Gallery in Kolkata

A young person’s body was discovered hanging from one of Eden Gardens’ galleries on Monday.

Sources said that he was identified as Dhananjay Barik, a 21-year-old who is the son of a ground worker.

A senior officer reported that one of the caregivers discovered Barik hanging from gallery-K of the stadium. The young man had gone missing on Sunday afternoon.

“The deceased may have had depression because, unlike his father and uncle, who work at Eden Gardens, he was not assigned to a ground staff position. We are investigating whether it is a case of suicide or something else. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” the officer said.

Police has launched the probe after 21-year-old man was found hanging at Eden Gardens Gallery. “We are investigating whether it is a case of suicide or something else.”

He added that the deceased was staying with his father and uncle in the staff quarters of Eden Gardens, and that the youth’s family had reported him missing to the Maidan police station on Sunday.