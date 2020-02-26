Even as the death toll in violence in northeast Delhi rose on Wednesday to 21, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that Nazi-inspired RSS ideology had taken over nuclear-armed India and that 200 million Muslims were being targeted.

Predictably, Khan was silent on the state of minorities in Pakistan.

In one of the tweets posted on @ImranKhanPTI, he said: “Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.”

Khan, a former international cricketer, posted another tweet: “As I had predicted in my address to the United Nations General Assembly last year, once the genie is out of the bottle, the bloodshed will get worse. Jammu and Kashmir was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now.”

He also warned people in Pakistan not to target non-Muslims. “I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country,” he tweeted.