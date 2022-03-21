Imran issued statements in favour of Modi during 2019 polls: Bilawal Bhutto

Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being a “foreign-funded agent who has been planted to destroy the country’s economy, and foreign policy, The News International reported.

The PPP Chairman said that Khan had deliberately damaged the Kashmir cause by issuing statements in favour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 elections in India.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference on Sunday at the Zardari House along with former prime minister and opposition leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Marri.

Bilawal said that Khan cannot become Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with his rhetoric on foreign policy, saying that his policies did no good to the country.

“You are a foreign-sponsored agent who was planted in our system to destroy the country’s economy, slow down the work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and isolate Pakistan at the international level with wrong policies,” the PPP Chairman said, adding that the PTI government’s policies had angered Pakistan’s long-term allies.

“He is adopting the foreign policy of India. What is the difference between his foreign policy and that of India right now?

“You have distanced Pakistan from its long-term friends – the US and the European Union – with which we have trade relations worth billions of dollars,” he said.

The PPP Chair said that the people of Pakistan resent the incumbent government’s economic policies and will not forgive anyone who votes in favour of you in the no-confidence motion.