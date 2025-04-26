‘Either water or blood’: Tensions soar as Bilawal Bhutto vows to ‘defend Indus’; Puri calls him a ‘fool’

Angered over the suspension of the 1960 Indus waters Treaty by India following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has threatened India, stating that “either our water or their blood will flow through it”.

Claiming that Pakistan was the true custodian of the Indus Valley civilisation, Bhutto, while addressing a public rally, said, “I want to tell India that the Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will.”

“He (Modi) says they are heirs to a civilisation thousands of years old, but that civilisation lies in Mohenjo-Daro, in Larkana. We are its true custodians, and we will defend it,” Bhutto said in the provocative address.

Signed by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan on 19 September 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty was negotiated by the World Bank. The Treaty drafts the water sharing, project regulations, and mechanisms for dispute resolution between the two countries. Further, out of the six rivers flowing between the two neighbours, India was given the rights over Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, while the control of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab was given to Pakistan.

As part of the action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism following the Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists, including a foreign national, were shot by terrorists, India suspended the water treaty along with other measures implemented against Pakistan.

Adding that despite Pakistan condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, India is blaming them while trying to cover up their government’s failure, Bhutto said that India is unlawfully abrogating the treaty under which it had acknowledged that the Indus belongs to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, reacting to Bhutto’s remarks, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Pakistan will pay a heavy price for facilitating the Pahalgam massacre. Dubbing Bhutto a ‘fool,’ Puri said, “There was a terrorist attack in Pahalgam… Pakistan will have to pay the price for it. This is just the beginning. Bilawal Bhutto is a fool… if he doesn’t get water, he will keep shouting like this.”

| “In Sindhu (Indus) , either our water will flow or blood of Indians..,” says #BilawalBhutto as he threatens India over the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.#IndusWaterTreaty #Pakistan #WorldNews #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/tC7fSj29cD — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) April 26, 2025