Imprisoned Iranian activist’s children accept Nobel Prize on her behalf

Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi decried the “tyrannical and anti-women religious” government in Iran in a speech delivered by her children, who accepted the award on her behalf. Mohammadi, a vocal advocate against the mandatory hijab and the death penalty in Iran, has been held in Tehran’s Evin prison since 2021.

Her 17-year-old twins, Ali and Kiana, living in exile in France, received the award and read her smuggled-out speech. Mohammadi, part of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, emphasized the oppressive nature of the government and denounced repression, lack of judicial independence, propaganda, and corruption in Iran.

She observed a hunger strike in solidarity with the Baha’i community during the award ceremony. Mohammadi, the fifth laureate to receive the Nobel Peace Prize while detained, follows figures like Aung San Suu Kyi and Nelson Mandela.

The protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman, have faced severe repression, with hundreds killed and thousands arrested. Mohammadi’s family faces uncertainty about seeing her again after almost nine years of separation.