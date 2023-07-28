How to check BD SSC result? Process explained

Exciting news for students in Bangladesh! The BD SSC result 2023 is finally here, and you can view it from 28th July 2023. This moment holds immense significance for all the students as it marks a crucial step in their academic journey. The long-awaited results are about to reward all the hard work and dedication put into the exams.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently received the results of the SSC and equivalent exams for 2023. Students can eagerly look forward to accessing their results starting from 10:30 am.

Check your BD SSC results

To check their results via SMS, candidates need to follow a simple process. They have to type “SSC”. And, then followed by the first three letters of their respective board, their roll number, and the year. You should then send the message to 16222.

For instance, a candidate who appeared for the exams under the Dhaka board with the roll number ‘987654’ will send the SMS in the format: “SSC Dha 987654 2023” to 16222.

You can also check it from http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd

The exams took place from April 30 to May 23, 2023, for theory exams, and from May 24 to May 30, 2023, for practical testing. For the students, passing the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) test is a major milestone, as it paves the way for their academic careers. The BD SSC Result 2023 holds immense importance as it reflects their achievements at the secondary level.

With a staggering number of approximately 2,031,889 students participating in these exams, the results carry even greater significance. The grading system, ranging from A+ to F, will provide a clear picture of their performance, opening doors to further education and various career opportunities.

As the outcome of the exams is eagerly awaited, students are filled with anticipation and excitement, ready to embrace their future endeavors and aspirations.

It’s a moment of celebration and reflection on their hard work, dedication, and determination that led them to this point in their academic journey.