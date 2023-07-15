Head Saved: Nail Removed from Man’s Skull in Chennai

In a remarkable six-hour surgery that captivated both medical professionals and the public, a team of doctors at a private hospital accomplished a truly extraordinary feat. They successfully removed a two-inch nail that had found its way inside the head of a 23-year-old factory worker. The nail had inadvertently entered his skull when a co-worker’s nail gun unexpectedly recoiled, causing a freak accident.

The incredible procedure took place at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where doctors skillfully drilled into the man’s head to retrieve the lodged metal object. Miraculously, just two days after the surgery on July 6, the patient, identified as Brahma from Machhali Gaon, was discharged from the hospital. Brimming with optimism, he walked into the hospital’s conference room the following day, flashing a radiant smile at the awaiting media cameras.

Addressing the eager reporters, Brahma expressed his gratitude and relief, stating, “The doctors have removed the sutures, and I can eat, walk, and talk normally. I am feeling good and eagerly awaiting my return to work.” His positive demeanor and quick recovery astounded everyone.

The incident occurred on July 4 while Brahma was diligently cleaning the floor of a packaging unit in a factory located in Navalur. Simultaneously, his co-worker was using a nail gun to seal wooden boxes. Suddenly, Brahma experienced an excruciating jolt of pain at the back of his head, accompanied by profuse bleeding. Concerned colleagues on the work floor immediately attended to him, revealing that a nail, approximately the size of an AA battery, had become lodged at the junction between his head and neck. Astonishingly, the nail had originated from his co-worker’s nail gun.

In a conscious and alert state, Brahma was swiftly taken to the emergency room at Rela Hospital. “There was no weakness in his hands or legs, and his blood pressure and pulse were normal. These factors, combined with his young age, were significant advantages in our favor,” explained Dr. M Anbuselvam, a consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital.

However, the situation was far from simple. The nail had penetrated deep into the craniovertebral junction complex transitional zone, nestled between the cranium and the spine. Dr. Anbuselvam elucidated the complexity of the situation, saying, “This region comprises a delicate balance of different elements and was in close proximity to the left vertebral artery. Any mishap during the procedure could have resulted in speech impairments, paralysis, or even fatal consequences.”

Further examination through CT imaging revealed that the nail was not a typical, straightforward object. Dr. Anbuselvam revealed that it had shanks and additional attachments designed to impede easy removal or tampering once it was firmly hammered into wood.

A meticulously planned surgery was undertaken. With the patient lying face down, the surgical team employed specialized neurosurgery equipment known as the diamond burr to carefully drill around the nail. “We exposed the shanks of the nail and proceeded with meticulous drilling. Finally, we were able to gently extract the nail,” described Dr. Anbuselvam.

As Brahma regained consciousness, he demonstrated remarkable alertness and retained full functionality in his hands and legs. Astonishingly, he was discharged just two days after the surgery, marking a remarkable milestone in his recovery journey. Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO of Rela Hospitals, joyfully declared, “The doctors have certified him fit to resume work.”