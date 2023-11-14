‘Hamas tunnel with bullet proof door leads to Gaza hospital’: IDF releases raw footage

As pressure mount on Israel over its ground operation near the al-Shifa hospital, the Israeli military has released a purported video of what it claimed was a Hamas tunnel that leads to Gaza’s Rantisi hospital. The video shared by the IDF shows its spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walkin through the subterranean tunnel that he claimed was being used by Hamas militants to “hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages.”

“Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas’ subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza’s Rantisi hospital on the other side. Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their will,” the IDF wrote in a post on X, along with the video.

The video has been released by the IDF following massive international pressure on Israel after WHO said that Gaza’s biggest al-Shifa hospital is not functional anymore and that around 35-40 premature babies are facing the risk of losing their life.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas’ subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza’s Rantisi hospital on the other side. Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023

The hospital claimed that there were 39 babies and three of them died because of no electricity. The Hamas-run health ministry said that the al-Shifa hospital is performing surgeries in general wards and on the ground since there is no fuel to run generators that produce electricity.

Israel, on the other hand, said that it supplied 300 ltrs of emergency fuel to the Hospital but Hamas prevented them from picking the supply.

Israel has launched a massive ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to the brutal October 7 attack in which more than 1,200 people were killed.

The ground assault followed weeks of air bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza city. Israeli military has claimed to have encircled the Gaza city and the country’s defence minister has said that the control of the Strip is no more with the Hamas.