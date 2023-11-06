Gaza deaths cross 10,000 as Israeli troops cut the Hamas-controlled enclave into two

More than 10,022 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began a month ago, Hamas-run health ministry said on Monday as the Israeli military carried out one of its most intense bombardments of the Gaza Strip.

While some experts have questioned the casuality figures released by Hamas, the World Health Organisation said that it believes the toll is reliable.

The lastest figures were released by Hamas after Israeli said that it struck 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

According to the international media reports citing al-Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, people carried bodies and injured on donkeys as they could communicate with ambulances due to a communication outage in the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said that its troops have reach the coastline cutting the Gaza Strip into two. They have now completely surrounded the Gaza City. Civilians, who are still in the north, are allowed to leave using evacuation corridors of the Israeli troops.

Israel declared a war against Hamas and vowed to destroy the Palestinian militant group’s military and governance capabilities in response to its brutal October 7 attacks on southern Israeli towns.

More than 1,400 people, including children, women and foreign nationals were brutally murdered by Hamas savages in the biggest attack Israel has seen in its short history of 75 years. The militants also kidnapped at least 239 people, mostly non-combatant civilians, during the attack.