Guardian Ends Relationship with Cartoonist Steve Bell

The Guardian newspaper has parted ways with its long-serving editorial cartoonist, Steve Bell. This decision came after the newspaper declined to publish a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which had faced criticism for allegedly employing antisemitic themes.

In an official statement, The Guardian expressed, “The decision has been made not to renew Steve Bell’s contract.” They also conveyed their gratitude to Bell for his four decades of contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors. Steve Bell had been a significant part of The Guardian since 1983.

Over the years, Bell’s cartoons, numbering in the hundreds, have sparked accusations of containing anti-Jewish stereotypes. His most recent controversial creation, shared on social media, portrayed Netanyahu with a scalpel, seemingly preparing to make an incision shaped like Gaza in his abdomen. The caption read, “Residents of Gaza, get out now.”

Bell’s critics pointed out similarities between this illustration and the demand for a “pound of flesh” made by the Jewish character Shylock in Shakespeare’s play “The Merchant of Venice.”

Previous controversies involving Steve Bell:

It’s worth noting that Bell’s cartoons are known for their grotesque caricatures, and they have previously ignited both controversy and critical acclaim. During the Israel-Gaza conflict in November 2012, The Guardian published a cartoon by Bell depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a puppeteer controlling figures like William Hague and Blair.

Dave Rich, who authored a blog post for the Community Security Trust, drew parallels between this illustration and imagery featured in Nazi and other antisemitic publications. This wasn’t Bell’s first clash with The Guardian on sensitive issues.

In October 2020, the Equalities and Human Rights Commission found the Labour Party in violation of equalities laws concerning its handling of antisemitism allegations. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn downplayed the issue, calling it a exaggerated issue by political opponents, leading to his immediate suspension from the party.

During this controversy, Bell published a cartoon in The Guardian. It depicted Keir Starmer presenting Jeremy Corbyn’s head on a platter, a visual reference to Caravaggio’s portrayal of Salome with the Head of Saint John the Baptist from the biblical New Testament. This cartoon prompted 32 complaints of antisemitism directed at The Guardian.

In summary, The Guardian has chosen to part ways with Steve Bell, its veteran editorial cartoonist, due to a refusal to publish a caricature of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that faced criticism for alleged antisemitic undertones. Bell’s cartoons have previously sparked controversy, and he had a prior issue with The Guardian related to allegations of antisemitism within the Labour Party.