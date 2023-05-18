NCPCR to conduct camp on May 19

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will conduct a camp for redressal of grievances or taking complaints on the violation of child rights in Bhalswa Resettlement Colony in accordance with direction of the Delhi High Court.

The camp will be held on May 19 at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Bhalswa Village, Delhi and registration will start from 9 am to 10 am.

Any person including children, parent, guardian, caretaker or any other individual working for child rights can submit their complaint before the bench of NCPCR.