Govt’s gender budget statement to help in women empowerment: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said a separate Gender Budget Statement containing details of all major schemes devoted to women welfare and empowerment have been presented in the state Budget 2022-23 which would go a long way in monitoring schemes being implemented for women empowerment.

Addressing the Pratibha Samman Samaroh of BJP Mahila Morcha in Shimla, Thakur said the state government was committed towards women empowerment and gender equality and has taken several steps in this direction.

Women constitute about 50 per cent of our society and play an important role in making a strong and vibrant society. During the Covid-19 pandemic, BJP Mahila Morcha played a major role in checking spread of this virus as over 53 lakh of masks were prepared and distributed by them free of cost, he added.

He stated that 50 per cent reservation was provided in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to the women in the state during his tenure as Panchayati Raj Minister. There was almost no area and sphere where women have not excelled which was a matter of happiness for all of us.

The state government has decided to provide social security pension to all in the age group of 60 years without any income limit. Besides, several schemes have been started for the welfare of the women in the state, the CM said.

He further stated that Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna was aimed at providing free gas connection to poor families and over 3.25 lakh free gas connections have been provided under this scheme, resulting in Himachal becoming a smoke free state of the country.

In addition, girls of BPL families were being provided assistance of Rs 31,000 at the time of their marriage under the Shagun Yojna.

The Mukhyamantri Swabalamban Yojna has also helped women entrepreneurs in making their dreams come true and 35 per cent subsidy would be provided to women entrepreneurs under this scheme.

The state government has also hiked the monthly honorarium of Anganwari workers, Anganwari Assistant, ASHA workers, sewing teachers, mid-day meal workers, water carriers in the Education department which would provide much needed relief to the women.

State Urban Development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, national general secretary BJP Mahila Morcha Dipti Rawat, state BJP Mahila Morcha chief Rashim Dhar Sood were present on the occasion among others