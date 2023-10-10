Global Firms Adjust Operations in Israel Amid Security Threats

In response to the recent devastating attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, several global firms have taken precautionary measures in Israel. They have temporarily closed some operations and requested employees to work from home. Additionally, a number of airlines have suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv.

Delta Air Lines is closely monitoring the situation and, as a precaution, has decided to cancel all Delta-operated Tel Aviv flights until October 31. El Al, Israel’s national airline, is stepping up efforts to transport reservists back to Israel to support the country’s largest mobilization in history.

Royal Caribbean, the cruise operator, is making adjustments to several itineraries in the affected region and is directly notifying guests who are impacted by these changes.

Chevron, the second-largest U.S. oil and gas producer, has shut down the Tamar natural gas field off the country’s northern coast, according to a company spokesperson.

In the banking sector, JPMorgan Chase has asked more than 200 employees in Israel to work from home, as reported by a source familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs, another prominent financial institution, has also instructed its employees at its office in Tel Aviv to work from home, as confirmed by a spokesperson.

Adani Ports, owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and operator of the Haifa Port in northern Israel, has stated that the port remains operational. They are closely monitoring the situation and have a prepared business continuity plan in place.

FedEx, the global delivery firm, has suspended its services in the country due to the current circumstances. H&M, the clothing company, has reported that its local franchise partner has temporarily closed all stores in Israel as a safety measure in response to the recent events.

These collective actions by global companies reflect the caution and response to the challenging situation in Israel, aiming to ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers while closely monitoring developments in the region.