Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Timeline

Recent developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict have once again brought this long-standing and complex issue to the forefront. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the infiltration of multiple militants from Gaza into Israeli territory, following a barrage of rockets that tragically claimed one life and left at least three individuals injured. Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, claimed responsibility for this rocket attack.

As the region grapples with these ongoing events, it is essential to understand the historical context of the Israel-Palestine conflict. This conflict’s roots trace back to various historical events:

– 70 BC: The seeds of the conflict were sown as the Jews led a revolt and occupied Jerusalem in 66 CE, sparking the first Roman-Jewish war. However, in 70 CE, the Romans recaptured Jerusalem, destroying the Second Temple, with only a fragment of the western wall surviving.

Advertisement

– 7th Century: Islam’s propagation initiated a mass exodus of Jews to Europe, particularly Germany, amid widespread persecution.

– Late 19th and Early 20th Century: This period witnessed increased Jewish immigration to Palestine, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire, as part of the Zionist movement. Tensions began to simmer between Jewish immigrants and Arab residents.

– 1917: The Balfour Declaration, issued by the British government during World War I, expressed support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

– Post-World War I: The aftermath of World War I saw Hitler blaming Jews for Germany’s defeat, resulting in their significant exodus from Germany. Britain received the mandate for Palestine and Trans-Jordan, leading to a surge in Jewish immigration to Israel.

– Post-World War II (1939-45): With support from the United States and the United Kingdom, Jews established the state of Israel in 1948 after failing to reach a deal with Arabs for a separate state in Palestine.

– 1947-1948: The United Nations approved a plan to partition Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states, which led to violence. Israel declared independence in 1948, and neighboring Arab nations intervened, triggering the Arab-Israeli War.

– 1949: Armistice agreements were signed, establishing borders and ceasefire lines. Jordan annexed the West Bank and East Jerusalem, while Egypt administered Gaza.

– 1956: The second Israel-Arab war ensued following Egypt’s nationalization of the Suez Canal, with Israel invading Egypt and receiving support from Britain and France. The conflict eventually saw a resolution through U.S. and USSR intervention.

– 1964: The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) was formed to organize Palestinians against Israel.

– 1967: The Six-Day War erupted, with Israel capturing the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights, and Sinai Peninsula.

– 1973: The Yom Kippur War unfolded as Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack against Israel, leading to ceasefires and peace agreements.

– 1978: The Camp David Accords resulted in a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.

– 1987: The first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, began, marked by protests and clashes across Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel.

– 1993: The parties signed the Oslo Accords, establishing a framework for negotiations between Israel and the PLO.

– 1994: The Palestinian Authority (PA) was established to govern parts of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

– 2000-2005: The Second Intifada erupted, resulting in widespread violence following a visit to a sensitive religious site by an Israeli hardliner.

– 2005: Israel unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza Strip.

– 2006: Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by Israel and the West, won Palestinian legislative elections.

– 2008-2009: Israel launched Operation Cast Lead in response to rocket attacks from Gaza.

– 2014: Another conflict in Gaza, known as Operation Protective Edge, erupted.

– 2021: Israel blocked access to the Damascus Gate Plaza in East Jerusalem. It is a well-known gathering spot for Palestinians during the Ramadan season, sparking protests. Four days later, Israel imposed restrictions on the number of worshippers allowed at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israel-Palestine conflict remains an ongoing struggle, characterized by sporadic violence, clashes, settlement expansion, and disputes over borders, refugees, and the status of Jerusalem. Amid this tumultuous history, the conflict continues to evolve, posing enduring challenges to peace and stability in the region.