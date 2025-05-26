Gilgit-Baltistan faces environmental and political crisis, says Dr Amjad Mirza on Radio Himalaya News

Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, has raised alarm over the deteriorating environmental conditions and political developments in Gilgit-Baltistan in his latest episode on Radio Himalaya News, Kashmir News Exclusive.

Speaking on the urgent issue of melting glaciers in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr Mirza stated that unchecked deforestation, unregulated tourism, lack of waste management, and rising plastic pollution are accelerating glacial melt in the region. He criticised the absence of a national glacier monitoring policy and pointed out that neither Pakistan nor Gilgit-Baltistan possesses the modern technology necessary to manage glacial water, recycle waste, or monitor changes via satellite.

Advertisement

“India is the only country in South Asia with the capability to address these challenges effectively,” Dr Mirza said, arguing that Gilgit-Baltistan should be integrated with Ladakh under the Indian Union as per the Instrument of Accession signed on October 26, 1947.

Advertisement

He also criticised the recently passed Land Reforms Bill 2025 in Gilgit-Baltistan, which, he said, further strengthens bureaucratic control while undermining the rights of local people. The bill, currently awaiting the Governor’s assent, has triggered widespread public dissent.

Civil society organisations, including the Public Action Committee led by Ahsan Ali Advocate and the Anjuman-e-Imamia Association, have opposed the bill, demanding its return to the Assembly for revisions. Several activists have been jailed for protesting the legislation, which is being described as a move to legalise land grabs.

Dr Mirza warned of a potential civil disobedience movement if the demands of the people are not met. “Gilgit-Baltistan may be ignored by the world, but not by Radio Himalaya News,” he concluded.

Earlier on April 12, Mirza issued a strong statement supporting India’s recent counter-terrorism offensive — Operation Sindoor — targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and its occupied territories.

Speaking to ANI, Mirza warned that the threat of terrorism from PoJK is far from over. He asserted that the terrorist camps in PoJK have not been dismantled but only relocated after India identified their locations.

“The terrorists have been moved from places like Muzaffarabad, Leepa Valley, and other known sites. These camps are very much active — just shifted, not shut,” he said.

He accused Pakistan of continuously exploiting PoJK — which he emphasised as Indian territory — to wage proxy war against India. “Pakistan will keep using PoJK and Gilgit-Baltistan against India until these areas are reintegrated into the Indian Union,” he stated.