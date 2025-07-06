Uttar Pradesh to make history with 37-cr sapling plantation drive on July 9

In a remarkable demonstration of unity and environmental commitment, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a record-breaking plantation drive on July 9, 2025.

With active participation from all sections of society, the state aims to plant an unprecedented 37 crore saplings in a single day, marking a historic milestone in its green journey.

Uttar Pradesh has consistently set new benchmarks in environmental conservation through its progressive forest policies.

This year’s plantation campaign is expected to be the largest yet, with massive participation from public representatives, government employees, students, farmers, lawyers, doctors, NGOs, and community groups.

The government has urged everyone not only to plant trees but also to upload photographs and take responsibility for nurturing the saplings.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held multiple review meetings with officials, directing the Forest Department to ensure broad public involvement.

In response, state and departmental officers have reached out to representatives, organizations, and individuals across the social spectrum to join the initiative.

The one-day drive is poised to reach new heights, with the involvement of 25 crore citizens and 26 government departments.

The participants will include 60,182 public representatives, 3.4 crore students, 2.24 crore farmers, 13,44,558 government employees, 4,69,900 advocates, 27,270 voluntary organizations, and 15,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The campaign is also emotionally resonant, themed “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0.” Citizens are encouraged to dedicate a tree to their mothers, upload photographs of the plantation, and commit to protecting the saplings.

Photos can be uploaded at upforest.gov.in or upfd.in , or by scanning the official QR code. To geo-tag the images, participants must enable GPS on their mobile devices. These photos will serve as a digital record of public participation.

Deepak Kumar, Mission Director of the Plantation Campaign 2025, stated on Sunday that all preparations have been completed as per the state government’s directions to ensure the success of the drive through widespread public engagement.

He reiterated that public representatives, students, farmers, lawyers, doctors, government employees, and voluntary organizations will all contribute to this mega campaign.

With their collective effort, the state aims to achieve its target of planting 37 crore saplings on July 9. He also urged everyone to upload photos of their plantation activities and take responsibility for nurturing the trees.

Advertisement