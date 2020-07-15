German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said that Germany is willing to compromise on the European recovery fund at the upcoming summit of the European Union (EU) leaders.

During a press conference ahead of a preparatory meeting with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Merkel said, “We will of course go to Brussels and the German side has a certain stock of willingness to compromise”.

“It would be desirable to reach a quick result but I don’t know whether there will be a success on Friday and Saturday”, Merkel further added.

Sanchez said that July must be the month of decision and Spain would do everything for that. “If we postpone the agreement again, we will postpone the reconstruction. And if we postpone reconstruction, the crisis will be even more serious.”

Late June, after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merkel said that Germany would spearhead efforts to ensure an effective post-pandemic EU recovery.

Macron said that he would support Merkel if she wanted to be the head of the European Union’s executive body.

The French leader also said the EU “needs someone strong” at the helm of the European Commission but that he wouldn’t try to influence Merkel, citing their friendship.

European leaders are busy visiting each other to prepare for the summit, with Germany, the current EU Council presidency, in the focus. Merkel met last week with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and on Monday with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Italy and Spain are among the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Europe and both need financial aid.

EU leaders are due to meet up in person next month to try to reach an agreement on the recovery package.