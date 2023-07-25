Geetika Sharma suicide case: All you need to know

In a recent verdict, ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda and co-accused Aruna Chadha were acquitted by a Delhi court in a case related to air hostess Geetika Sharma’s suicide. The special judge, Vikas Dhull, ruled that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond all reasonable doubts.

Geetika Sharma, who had previously worked with Kanda’s MLDR airlines, was found dead at her residence in Ashok Vihar, northwest Delhi, on August 5, 2012. In her suicide note, she pointed to harassment from both Kanda and Chadha as the reason behind her decision.

The case took a serious turn, leading to Kanda’s resignation from his position as minister of state for home in the former Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in Haryana.

Here’s a timeline of significant events related to the case:

– August 5, 2012: Geetika Sharma’s body was discovered hanging at her house.

– August 5, 2012: A suicide note implicating Kanda in the act was recovered from Geetika’s residence.

– August 5, 2012: A case was filed against Kanda, leading to his resignation from the post of minister of state for home.

– August 7, 2012: Kanda was called in for questioning by the police and denied all allegations against him.

– August 8, 2012: Aruna Chadha, the co-accused and MDLR manager, was arrested.

– August 8, 2012: Kanda was declared absconding by the police.

– August 8, 2012: Kanda sought anticipatory bail.

– August 9, 2012: A lookout notice was issued against Kanda, and his house was raided.

– August 17, 2012: Kanda’s bail plea was rejected by the court.

– August 18, 2012: Kanda surrendered at Delhi’s Ashok Vihar police station.

The accused faced multiple charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and forgery. Additionally, the trial court had framed charges of rape and unnatural sex against Kanda. However, the Delhi High Court later quashed the charges under sections 376 and 377 of the IPC.