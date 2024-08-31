Gahlot inspects Tihar Jail, emphasizes on prison reforms and inmate welfare

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday conducted a comprehensive visit to Tihar Jail, and reiterated the government’s commitment to prison reforms, inmate welfare and staff development.

The visit was in view of ensuring better living conditions of inmates, enhancing staff welfare, and overall betterment of the correctional facilities.

The Minister said: “I visited Tihar Jail, the largest prison complex in Asia, as part of the Delhi Government’s ongoing efforts to improve prison conditions. During my visit, I inspected the basic facilities being provided to the prisoners and issued some corrective directions.”

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government is committed to prison reform. We believe that every individual has the potential to reform, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the necessary resources to do so. I am confident that with the collective efforts of our government, prison authorities, and citizens, we can create a more just and equitable society,” he added.

Gahlot said that the overarching goal is to transform the central jails of Delhi from punitive institutions into rehabilitative and reformative environment.

The Minister was briefed regarding the overcrowding being faced by Delhi Prisons, and to address the issue, Gahlot desired to expedite the proposal for construction of Narela jail and to expedite the acquisition of land for Baprola jail.

During his visit to Central Jail No. 6 (Women), Gahlot reviewed the vocational training being imparted by “Chal Charkha Unit”, Stitching and Jewellery Unit.

He also praised the NGO managing the unit for providing valuable vocational training to the inmates, which will make them self-reliant after their release from jail.

Gahlot also inspected the “Langar,” where food is prepared for inmates, and appreciated the quality and cleanliness of the facility.

The Minister stressed the need to expand the capacity as well as the facilities of the hospital in the jail complex, and also provided his inputs towards overall improvement of general infrastructure of prisons.

Emphasizing the importance of rehabilitation, Kailash Gahlot desired for expansion of intensive skill development programs. These programs are designed to equip inmates with vocational skills, making them better prepared for reintegration into society by providing meaningful post-release opportunities.

The Minister was accompanied by Home Secretary Chanchal Yadav, Director General of Prisons Satish Golcha, AIG, Ajay Kumar Bisht, DIG (HQ & Tihar Range) Rajeev Singh and other senior officers.