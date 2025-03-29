Minister Sirsa, Gahlot inspect works on Delhi-Gurugram highway

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa along with MLA Kailash Gahlot on Saturday inspected the Delhi-Gurugram highway and said the concerned contractors have been strictly warned against dust due to their ongoing work.

SIrsa while speaking to reporters following the inspection has said that the contractors have been previously issued notices by the NHAI regarding the dust mitigation measures and now they have been reminded again to curb the same to prevent pollution.

Sirsa emphasized that the road is important and the purpose is to ensure it is clean and surroundings are green.

He said that next week the government will once again review the situation and will also hold a review meeting after fifteen days.

The Delhi environment minister asserted that the government’s priority is to provide clean air.

Sirsa has also said that the concerned agencies will also review the traffic situation and chal out ways to address the problem of traffic snarls.

The minister along with MLA Gahlot and officials visited the stretch from Metro Pillar No 142, Subroto Park, Dhaula Kuan (Rao Tula Ram Flyover) to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza to assess traffic congestion, environmental concerns and infrastructure conditions.

He also assured that the government is determined to take swift action to resolve traffic challenges and ensure smoother movement of vehicles, cleaner air and a better quality of life for people.

Gahlot has said that he visited the area with minister Sirsa and officials of NHAI, PWD, and traffic police accompanied them, while they inspected the highway passing through Bijwasan assembly constituency to find solutions to the pollution issue.