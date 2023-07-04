Fund raised for French cop far exceeds the money raised for teenager who was shot dead

A staggering amount of more than €1 million (£860,000) has been raised through an online fundraiser to support the family of a French police officer who fatally shot a teenager during a routine traffic stop. The incident ignited widespread riots throughout the country, and the substantial sum raised far surpasses a similar campaign for the family of the deceased boy.

The fundraiser was initiated by Jean Messiha, an independent right-wing populist and former adviser to Marine Le Pen. It has garnered donations from over 52,000 individuals, while a fund established by the officer’s colleagues has collected approximately €60,000.

The fundraiser has sparked a heated response from various political figures. MP Eric Bothorel, representing President Emmanuel Macron’s ruling party, criticized Jean Messiha, stating, “Jean Messiha is playing with fire.” He condemned the campaign as “indecent and scandalous.”

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti denounced the fundraiser, suggesting that it was exacerbating the existing unrest and describing it as a populist manipulation of the teenager’s tragic death.

In the face of overwhelming support for the officer responsible for her grandson’s death, Nahel’s grandmother expressed her heartbreak. Speaking to the BFM channel, she stated, “He took the life of my grandson. This man must pay, the same as everyone.” However, she also expressed her faith in the justice system, stating, “I have confidence in the justice system. I believe in justice.”

Earlier today, mayors from across France issued a call to officials and the public to participate in protests against the ongoing violence that has engulfed the nation since the fatal shooting of the 17-year-old boy last week.

The mayors’ appeal for a “mobilisation of citizens for a return to republican order” came after enraged protestors vandalized the residence of a mayor, which subsequently led to widespread violence.

In a statement, an association representing the country’s mayors highlighted the alarming escalation of unrest throughout various regions, with republican symbols being targeted with extreme violence.

Eric Ciotti, the leader of the right-wing Republican party in the country, defended the decision to support the police officer and mentioned the possibility of making a personal contribution. He acknowledged that the officer’s family was currently facing difficulties.

The situation continues to unfold, with tensions running high as the country grapples with the aftermath of the shooting, the ensuing riots, and the divisive response to the fundraising efforts for the officer’s family.