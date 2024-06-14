PM Modi, President Macron agree to further intensify Indo-French defence cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, on Friday, agreed to further intensify strategic defence cooperation between their two countries with increased focus on ‘Make in India’.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting this afternoon on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. The PM thanked President Macron for his warm wishes on assuming office for the third consecutive term.

”The two leaders reviewed India-France bilateral relations, focusing on the ‘Horizon 2047’ Roadmap and the Indo-Pacific Roadmap. Discussions included cooperation in defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, connectivity and cultural initiatives such as the National Museum partnership and enhancing people-to-people ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

They also agreed to expand cooperation in the realms of AI, critical and emerging technologies, energy and sports, while working closely in the context of the forthcoming AI Summit and United Nations Oceans Conference, both to be hosted in France in 2025.

The two leaders also exchanged views on key global and regional issues. They emphasised that a strong and trusted Strategic Partnership between India and France is crucial for a stable and prosperous global order and agreed to work closely to make it scale greater heights.

The PM extended his best wishes to President Macron for the forthcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.