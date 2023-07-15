PM Modi’s gifts to France, from sandalwood sitar to Kashmiri carpet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France left an indelible mark as he described it as a “memorable one.” As the Guest of Honour, PM Modi joined President Emmanuel Macron in celebrating the French National Day at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. The diplomatic visit was marked by the exchange of thoughtful gifts between the leaders.

PM Modi carefully curated and presented gifts that showcased the craftsmanship of India to President Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, and Yelle Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly. One such gift was a hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet, a testament to the rich artistry of the region. Modi presented Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, with a sandalwood hand-carved elephant called Ambavari.

In a gesture that celebrated the harmonious blend of culture and art, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a sandalwood replica of the sitar, a renowned Indian musical instrument, to President Emanuel Macron. The intricately crafted replica featured images of Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning, alongside Lord Ganesha. This unique piece, made from pure sandalwood, showcases the mastery of sandalwood carving, an ancient and exquisite craft practiced in southern India for centuries. The replica is adorned with peacocks, India’s national bird, and intricately carved motifs that reflect the diverse cultural heritage of the country.

Among the gifts presented, PM Modi chose to honor French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne with a remarkable piece of artistry known as ‘Marble Inlay Work.’ This intricate artwork is created on marble using semi-precious stones and is a testament to the skill and precision of Indian craftsmen. The base marble used in this masterpiece hails from Makrana, a town in Rajasthan renowned for its high-quality marble.

PM Modi gifted a Pochampally silk ikat fabric, a textile that embodies India’s rich heritage, to further celebrate the country’s cultural diversity. The Pochampally silk ikat saree, known for its intricate designs and vibrant colors, represents the beauty, craftsmanship, and artistic legacy of India.