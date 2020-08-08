Brent Scowcroft, a two-time US National Security Advisor (NSA) for Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, has passed away at the age of 95.

“We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Lieutenant General Brent Scowcroft, one of the most distinguished individuals to serve as Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs,” Xinhua news agency quoted incumbent NSA Robert O’Brien as saying in a White House statement on Friday.

Condoling his death, former President George W. Bush said: “This patriot had a long career of distinguished service to our country.

“As a retired Air Force general, he gave sound and thoughtful advice to several presidents. He was an especially important advisor to my father — and an important friend.”

Susan Rice, who was the NSA for former President Barack Obama, called Scowcroft “kind, wise, generous, and brilliant”, adding that he was the “gold standard for National Security Advisors, a valued mentor and peerless public servant.”

Born in Utah in March 1925, Scowcroft was a graduate from the US Military Academy, and he later earned a Ph.D. in international relations from Columbia University.

Scowcroft, who served his country first as a fighter pilot, was the NSA for Ford from 1975 to 1977, and then for senior Bush from 1989 to 1993, a turbulent era with the Gulf War as well as the ending of the Cold War.

He joined former President Richard Nixon’s path-breaking visit to China in 1972 as a military assistant.