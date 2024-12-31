First and last countries to celebrate New Year 2025: Who rings in January 1st first, last, and when India joins!

As the world prepares to usher in 2025, the celebration of the New Year will unfold in a remarkable global journey, with different time zones marking the arrival of the year at different moments. From bustling cities to quiet islands, the joy of ringing in the New Year connects people across the globe. But do you know the first and last countries who join the race?

However, for those keen on knowing which places will celebrate first and last, the tiny island nation of Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean will take the spotlight, as it becomes the first to welcome the New Year.

At 01:30 PM IST on December 31, Kiribati’s Line Islands will be the first to enter 2025. This early celebration is due to Kiribati’s location just west of the International Date Line, making it the first place on Earth to mark the transition into the New Year.

Following Kiribati, neighboring Tonga and Samoa will join the festivities at 04:30 PM IST on December 31. As the hours roll on, countries like New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and South Korea will follow, ringing in 2025 with their own celebrations.

But while many nations will be celebrating in the blink of an eye, the last places to enter the New Year will be two uninhabited territories in the Pacific: Baker Island and Howland Island. These remote islands, located 26 hours behind Kiribati, will officially mark the arrival of 2025 at 05:30 PM IST on January 1, 2025.

Despite having no permanent residents, these islands are the final spots on Earth to welcome the New Year.

The journey of New Year’s Eve celebrations is a fascinating one, as it travels from the Pacific islands to the rest of the world, crossing time zones and bringing joy to millions.

Here’s a look at when first to last countries will celebrate New Year 2025 in IST:

– Kiribati’s Line Islands: 03:30 PM IST, December 31

– Tonga and Samoa: 04:30 PM IST, December 31

– New Zealand: 03:30 PM IST, December 31

– Russia and Fiji: 05:30 PM IST, December 31

– Australia: 06:30 PM IST, December 31

– Papua New Guinea: 07:30 PM IST, December 31

– India: 12:00 AM IST, January 1

– American Samoa: 11:00 AM IST, January 1

– Howland Island and Baker Island: 05:30 PM IST, January 1

As the world celebrates the arrival of 2025, the journey across time zones from first to last countries show diversity and unity of global traditions.

For India, the countdown begins at midnight, joining the rest of the world in ushering in a new year full of hope and possibilities.