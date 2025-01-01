Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco welcome 2025 with love!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are stepping into the new year with hearts full of love. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star, 32, and the music producer, 36, recently got engaged, and Gomez marked New Year’s Eve by sharing glimpses of their life together on Instagram.

The post featured a mix of sweet, candid moments. One photo showed a paper plate with beans, where someone had inked “I love you,” while another captured Gomez and Blanco cozying up for a selfie. Fans also got a peek at a glamorous evening out, with Blanco kissing Gomez’s hand. A short video from the same night revealed the couple sharing a romantic kiss.

Advertisement

Adding a playful touch, Gomez included a snapshot of the duo posing near a security monitor at a T.J. Maxx store. The carousel ended with a heartwarming photo of Gomez enjoying frozen hot chocolate with her younger sister at Serendipity 3 in New York City and a mirror selfie showcasing her sparkling engagement ring.

Advertisement

“Happy new years ❤️,” Gomez captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The couple’s journey has been nothing short of magical. They celebrated their first Christmas as an engaged pair at a star-studded Hanukkah party hosted by composer Benj Pasek.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who began dating in June 2023, made their relationship public in December of that year. By January 2024, they were turning heads on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards.

An insider close to the couple shared that their relationship is serious and thriving despite their busy schedules. “Benny makes her feel special, and they try to spend as much time together as possible,” the source revealed. “She’s glowing and feels like this is the best she’s ever been treated.”

Blanco proposed on December 11, surprising Gomez with a stunning six-carat marquise diamond ring. Gomez announced the engagement on Instagram with the caption, “forever begins now..,” alongside a photo of her new jewelry. Blanco’s playful response? “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”