Famous Empire State Building illuminated in shades of orange as New York City celebrates Diwali

On Sunday, the famous Empire State Building was illuminated in orange tones in honor of Diwali in New York City.

At the oldest Hindu temple in Manhattan, the Bhakti Center, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Deputy Commissioner of International Affairs Dilip Chauhan celebrated the “festival of lights” with members of the Hindu community.

The Empire State Building and the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), the premier umbrella community organization in the US, collaborated to illuminate the famous Manhattan structure for the event. The FIA serves the tri-state region of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

At the Bhakti Center temple in Manhattan, more than 1500 people attended the Hindu Community Diwali celebration.

“Happy Diwali! I welcome everyone at any time of the year, not just at Diwali, as it was a lovely experience. Come here to renew your energy,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

When asked whether he had a message for the world on this special day, he said, “It is crucial that our light be diffused to every corner of the planet. not just during Diwali but every day as well.”

Along with US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, the staff of the US Embassy in India celebrated Diwali on Sunday with rangoli, sweets, and festive lights.

US Envoy to India, Eric Garcetti expressed his joy and said, “Thank you to the entire US Embassy community here in New Delhi. You make life full of light every single day. We can’t wait to celebrate and bring the light in through singing and dancing.”

Senator Kevin Thomas of New York State joined US Vice President Kamala Harris and her spouse, Doug Emhoff, during their Diwali festivities on Wednesday earlier on Thursday.

“It was an honour to celebrate Diwali with @VP Kamala Harris in D.C. tonight. May your Diwali be free from darkness and abundant with light. Happy Diwali!!” New York State Senator Thomas posted on social media platform X.

Speaking at the ceremony, Harris stated that Diwali is being observed during a time when a lot is going on in the globe.

“We celebrate Diwali at a time when there is a lot happening in the world. And I think it’s important that as we celebrate Diwali, which is about celebrating the light we understand, it is always the context of understanding…and there is certainly a difficult moment we are facing…in particular the reports coming out of Israel and Gaza and I know for all of us it’s devastating and Heartbreaking” US Vice President said.