US President Donald Trump on Friday said that a curfew which had been in place in Tulsa on the eve of his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic began has been lifted.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, “I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally,”

"Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum!", the President further posted.

The curfew had gone into effect on Thursday night amid fears of protests turning violent, covered the area in downtown Tulsa around the BOK Center arena where Trump is to speak on Saturday.

Trump rescheduled the event, the first of its kind for him in more than three months, for Saturday after strong pushback, as Tulsa was home to one of the worst incidents of racial violence in the nation’s history, where dozens of African-Americans were massacred 99 years ago.

Protests continued across the US against police brutality and racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African-American man, died on May 25 during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Trump’s Tulsa rally will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2.2 million people and taken nearly 120,000 lives in the US.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Human Rights Council demanded a report on “systemic racism”, but left out any direct mention of the United States in the resolution.

Officials around the world have been trying to balance understanding at people’s pent-up anger with warnings about the dangers of a disease that has officially claimed nearly 400,000 lives globally.