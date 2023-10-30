Efforts on to secure release of ex-Navy personnel from Qatar: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with the families of eight former Indian Navy personnel detained in Qatar and assured them that the government will make all efforts to secure their release.

The government, he said, attaches the “highest importance” to the case and would coordinate closely with the families in that regard.

“Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that the government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that the Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar also stated that the government was making every effort to ensure relief for the eight Indian personnel detained in Qatar.

Speaking at an event in Goa, Admiral Kumar said, “The court hearing was supposed to be transcribed and provided to us on Sunday…but we heard the MEA statement on this. Every effort is being made by the government to ensure we take this up through the legal course and we get relief for our personnel.”

A court in Qatar recently awarded the death penalty to the eight Indians. Reacting to the development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “deeply shocked” by the verdict and now awaits the detailed judgment.

“We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgment in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company,” the MEA said in a statement.