US President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 for a second time, according to the White House on Thursday.

White House physician Sean Conley said Trump was tested for the virus earlier in the day, “utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability”.

“The President tested negative for COVID-19,” Conley wrote.

During a press briefing at the White House , the president said he took the test “really out of curiosity”.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the new coronavirus test last week, which officials have claimed can provide results in 15 minutes.

Trump was first tested for coronavirus on March 14, after a Brazilian official who previously met him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida had tested positive.

On March 24, Trump’s wife and First Lady, Melania Trump had tested negative for the deadly virus..

The United States, the world`s hardest-hit country, recorded a total of 5,926 deaths due to coronavirus, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. It has confirmed more than 242,182 cases of COVID-19 infections.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have both tested negative for the virus earlier.

The US leader had advised people not to gather in groups of more than 10, one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings with 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

According to the latest figures provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 1,013,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections globally and 52,983 fatalities around on Friday.

Around 210,263 patients have fully recovered after getting infected by the deadly virus.