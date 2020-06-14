US President Donald Trump on Saturday called the novel coronavirus an “invincible enemy” and exuded confidence that America will be able to defeat it soon.

The COVID-19 pandemic that started from China last December has so far killed 116,000 Americans and over two million have tested positive.

Trump said in his commencement address at the 2020 US Military Academy at West Point Graduation Ceremony, “We will vanquish the virus. We will extinguish this plague”.

Trump used the occasion to thank the US military in the successful fight against the novel coronavirus.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all members of America’s Armed Forces in every branch – active duty, National Guard, and reserve – who stepped forward to help battle the invisible enemy – the new virus that came to our shores from a distant land called China”, the President further added.

On Wednesday, Trump said now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a “very big comeback”.

Trump also said that the US is doing well in “so many ways”.

Earlier, during a news conference, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the President is encouraged because what “we’re seeing is a belief in the Trump economy and the Trump presidency”.

Trump stressed that the next year will be “maybe the best ever economy” that the US has seen.