US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos on Tuesday for the 2020 World Economic Forum, where he is scheduled to give a speech just hours before his impeachment trial kicks into high gear in Washington.

President Trump Marine One helicopter got down in the picturesque Swiss ski resort shortly ahead of his scheduled speech to the WEF (World Economic Forum).

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF, which runs until on Thursday. The theme for this year’s gathering is ï¿½Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’, The Express Tribune reported.

At the three-day prestigious event, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives from around the world will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

Trump was also due to meet the president of Iraq, Pakistan’s prime minister and the head of the European Union executive body.

The World Economic Forum, held annually at Davos, is a meeting in which world leaders discuss economic matters. This year’s summit will take place on January 21- 24.

Business leaders attending the forum will be keen to tout their awareness on climate change but are likely also to be concerned by the state of the global economy whose prospects, according to the IMF, have improved but remain brittle.

Democrats, who control the House of Representatives and led the investigation, accuse Trump of manipulating Ukraine by withholding nearly $400 million in military aid for its war against Russian-backed separatists and a White House meeting for Zelensky until the latter announced a Biden probe.

On December 18, President Trump was formally impeached in a historic vote in the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles of impeachment charging President Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress which were delivered to the Senate.