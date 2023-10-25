Cyclonic Storm Hamoon Makes Landfall in Bangladesh

Cyclonic Storm ‘Hamoon,’ positioned over coastal Bangladesh, has initiated its landfall process, and it’s expected to gradually weaken over the next six hours, transforming into a deep depression, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As of 25th October at 0530 hours IST, ‘Hamoon’ was situated approximately 40 kilometers east-southeast of Chittagong in Bangladesh. It carried a wind speed ranging from 80 to 90 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 100 kmph, as stated by the IMD. The forecast indicates its movement towards the northeast, where it is projected to lose intensity, first becoming a deep depression within the next six hours, and then further degrading into a depression.

Simultaneously, another weather system, the “Very severe” Cyclonic storm ‘Tej,’ made landfall along the Yemen coast. Over the next six hours, it is anticipated to weaken into a cyclonic storm, the IMD reported. The storm’s future course is likely to lead it further north-westward.

As for the regional weather outlook, Mizoram and Tripura can anticipate light to moderate rainfall in many areas on Thursday. For Nagaland, Manipur, and east Arunachal Pradesh, the forecast includes light to moderate rainfall in numerous locations on both Wednesday and Thursday.

For the safety of fishermen, a warning has been issued, advising them to refrain from venturing into the Northeast Bay of Bengal, along with the coastal areas of Bangladesh and north Myanmar. This advisory remains in effect until October 25. Additionally, it extends to the adjacent regions of northwest Bay of Bengal and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal until Wednesday afternoon.

The name ‘Hamoon’ has Persian origins, denoting inland desert lakes or marshlands. These seasonal reservoirs naturally form in regions adjacent to the Helmand basin.

In a proactive measure to safeguard fishermen, a ‘storm warning cage number 2’ was installed at Pamban Port in Rameswaram. This serves as a warning system specifically designed to alert fishermen about the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Hamoon’ over the Bay of Bengal, underlining the significance of safety during this meteorological event.

Weather agencies and authorities are closely monitoring these cyclonic systems, providing timely information and safety recommendations to ensure the well-being of coastal communities and those at sea during this period of meteorological activity.