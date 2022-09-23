Curfew imposed in many townships due to the renewed fighting between the Tatmadaw and the AA in Rakhine State: OCHA Myanmar

A curfew was imposed in many townships and traffic restrictions and security measures have been put in place due to the renewed fighting between the Tatmadaw and the Arakan Army (AA) in Rakhine State, announced the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA Myanmar) on September 21.

The statement said the security situation in Rakhine State is sensitive due to renewed fighting between the Tatmadaw and the AA.

In many townships, promulgation of night curfew orders, arrests, searches, traffic restrictions and security measures have been made, the OCHA Myanmar said.

According to the statement, it is known that there have been clashes, including airstrikes, in Maungtaw Township near the Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

According to the OCHA Myanmar, the Tatmadaw ordered humanitarian organizations to suspend aid operations in six townships in Rakhine State on September 15.

The OCHA Myanmar said in a statement that humanitarian organizations are urging to continue their efforts to ensure the safe and unhindered passage of aid.

According to the OCHA Myanmar, fighting has continued in Sagaing Region and southern Shan State in recent days, and there are many people who have fled their homes.

According to a statement by the OCHA Myanmar, it is learned that clashes between the Tatmadaw and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force have occurred in Loikaw Township of Kayah State, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement.

According to the OCHA Myanmar, many of those affected by previous conflicts have been forced to leave their homes and relocate since March 2022.